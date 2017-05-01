Tribal-Affiliation Sham

NEWARK, N.J. – Advancing usury claims against CashCall Inc., a federal judge blasted the “sham dispute-resolution procedures” that the payday lender invoked to apply the laws of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Earlier this month, the lender sued a law firm that it says advised its tribal partnership to avoid state lending laws. CashCall and Western Sky Financial paid Nebraska $1.6 million last year to settle claims about its false tribal affiliation. An unrelated case about CashCall’s 135 percent interest loans is pending in California.

