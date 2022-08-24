Trial for jail nurses

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Back issues
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Louisiana federal judge ruled that two nurses employed by a parish sheriff’s office must face trial on the Fourteenth Amendment inadequate medical care claims brought by the parents of a man who died from head and neck injuries and mixed drug intoxication five days after he was arrested for possessing 202 bars of Xanax.

