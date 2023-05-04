Thursday, May 4, 2023
Transgender health care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families of transgender children are asking a federal court in Kentucky to block a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. The ban is set to go into effect on June 29.

/ May 3, 2023
Transgender rights advocates gather near the Kentucky House chamber, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

Read the complaint here.

