Transgender doctor

PHOENIX – A federal judge dismissed a transgender doctor’s gender discrimination claims. There is no evidence that the doctor’s bad reaction to Percocet following breast augmentation surgery, or her request that a patient purchase “whippets” on her behalf, were the reasons behind the hospital’s decision not to renew her contract. Rather, the doctor did not complete her continuing education requirements.

/ September 22, 2023

Read the ruling here.

