Trade Groups Ask Court to Rule Planned Oakland Ballpark Ineligible for Fast-Track Treatment

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) – Trade associations representing the trucking and shipping industry are challenging a legislative effort to fast-track the environmental review process for a new Oakland A’s ballpark near the Port of Oakland.

The sprawling mixed-use project – a 34,000-seat stadium and event venue that includes 3,000 new residences, restaurants and a hotel on land currently used for maritime and trucking purposes –will disrupt Port activities at the Howard Terminal along the Oakland-Alameda estuary, the trade groups claim. It will also heavily increase traffic and greenhouse gas emissions in the area, they add.

In September 2018, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 734 into law, which streamlined the ballpark’s environmental review process under the California Environmental Quality Act. The bill written by Assemblymember Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, marks the ballpark as eligible to be fast-tracked under Assembly Bill 900, a law signed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2011 that expedites large, job-creating projects.

The groups, which include the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, California Trucking Association and Schnitzer Steel Industries, are trying to decelerate that process by claiming Newsom missed the Dec. 31, 2019, deadline to certify it for “fast-track treatment.”

“Among other things, the Howard Terminal Project will cause massive and harmful environmental impacts in the City, the Port, and the region, including but not limited to significant new adverse traffic and transportation impacts, air quality impacts, and others, as well as business interference and disruption that will adversely affect operations and services at the Port of Oakland provided by petitioners and/or their members,” a petition filed by the groups in Alameda County Superior Court on Monday claims.

Because of this, the groups want a full environmental review under the CEQA, rather than the truncated one authorized by Newsom and the state Legislature.

The shipping association did not respond to an emailed request for comment late Monday, nor did the City of Oakland. Assemblymember Bonta was in a legislative session related to California’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and was unavailable for comment, according to his spokesperson.