LANSING, Mich. — A federal court in Michigan ruled that residents of Kent County can pursue their negligence claim against 3M arising from the use of its product Scotchgard — which used to contain per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances — on shoes manufactured by Wolverine, but they cannot pursue a personal injury claim against Wolverine, because “fear of an injury in the future” is insufficient for such a claim under state law.

