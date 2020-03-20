Towing in Chicago

CHICAGO – A elderly, disabled resident of Chicago has plausibly claimed the city has an unconstitutional policy of towing allegedly abandoned vehicles before providing any notice by mail, a federal court in Illinois ruled. The city left a sticker on the woman’s van warning her to move it within a week. It was moved within that time frame but the city’s towing vendor still towed and impounded it. Before she could retrieve it, the city sold the van to the towing vendor, who sold it to a salvage yard where it was stripped and crushed.

Like this: Like Loading...