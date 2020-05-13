Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court forecast defeat for a handful of rogue Electoral College voters who in 2016 cast their votes for the candidate of their conscience over their party’s nominee; The coronavirus pandemic’s sweeping disruptions to travel, business and the oil industry could lead to energy-related carbon emissions dropping by 11% this year; Three budget airlines lost their challenge to a European Union ruling that they received illegal aid from Italy, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The U.S. Supreme Court forecast defeat Wednesday for a handful of rogue Electoral College voters who in 2016 cast their votes for the candidate of their conscience, rather than their party’s nominee.

.

2.) The Federal Reserve has been a leader in combating the economic recession brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the central bank wants Congress to pick up more of the slack.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

3.) The coronavirus pandemic’s sweeping disruptions to travel, business and the oil industry could lead to energy-related carbon emissions dropping by 11% this year, the federal government said in an analysis released Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Regional

4.) The Minnesota company that makes the Sleep Number mattress urged an Eighth Circuit panel Wednesday to resurrect a key legal question it raised in a lawsuit accusing a Florida mattress seller of trademark infringement and false advertising online.

(Photo via Ed!/Wikipedia Commons)

5.) The Eighth Circuit ruled against a Minnesota chapter of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in a dispute over a strike against the world’s largest food distributor, finding a show of solidarity with another union branch was a breach of contract.

.

6.) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her chamber Wednesday for what he characterized as a generous Covid-19 relief package that would provide sorely needed assistance to his hard-hit city.

.

7.) A divided Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a controversial education reform law that allows the state to appoint CEOs for failing school districts, even as the practice has been halted because of a lack of improvement.

(Photo via Sixflashphoto/Wikipedia Commons)

International

8.) Three budget airlines on Wednesday lost their challenge to a European Union ruling that they received illegal aid from Italy.

(Photo via b1-foto/Pixabay)