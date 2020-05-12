Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Los Angeles County public health director said stay-at-home orders will likely be extended through the end of July; Voters in northern Wisconsin braved the coronavirus pandemic to cast their ballots in a special congressional election; Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the pandemic will only get worse if the country rushes its return to normalcy, and more.

National

1.) Eighty thousand Americans have died from Covid-19 in just over 70 days, but things will only get worse, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday in remarks to the Senate, if the country rushes its return to normalcy.

2.) Inundated by negative indexes, reports and forecasts at a near-daily rate, markets have increasingly pegged hopes on the second half of 2020. Economists say it’s a bad bet.

3.) Upping aid for Americans caught between a rock and a hard place during the Covid-19 pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed new legislation Tuesday that would pump $3 trillion into the hamstrung economy.

4.) Supreme Court arguments stretched for more than three hours Tuesday with few hints from the justices on how they will resolve multiple subpoenas over President Donald Trump’s financial records.

5.) Before the fever, before the cough, the first sign of Covid-19 in a child might be a tummy ache.

Regional

6.) Angelenos will likely have to endure another three months at home after the Los Angeles County public health director said Tuesday that stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended through the end of July.

7.) Voters in northern Wisconsin braved the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special election to fill the vacant 7th Congressional District seat, just a month after the state saw record absentee voting in a virus-stricken presidential primary.

8.) Announcing a dozen new diagnostic testing sites in conjunction with New York City’s public hospital system, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the capacity is not yet half where he wants to be.

