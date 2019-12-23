Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the White House stop stonewalling the upcoming impeachment trial; A former campaign aide to presidential candidate Tom Steyer claims the South Carolina Democratic Party falsely accused him of stealing information on volunteers working for then-rival Kamala Harris; An investigation into the assassination of a prominent leftist politician last year has focused on Brazil’s far-right president, and more.

National

1.) Demanding that the White House stop stonewalling the upcoming impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed Monday to new revelations about the government’s delay of military aid following President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

2.) A former campaign aide to presidential candidate Tom Steyer claims in court that the South Carolina Democratic Party falsely accused him of stealing information on volunteers working for then-rival Kamala Harris.

3.) Just days after saying that the House impeachment vote mooted a court fight with subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn, the Trump administration told the D.C. Circuit the opposite Monday, saying now would be a good time for courts to slow down the case.

4.) A federal judge has blocked a bid by the Trump administration to bring back a controversial commercial fishing technique that routinely snares endangered species like sea turtles as bycatch.

International

5.) In a country where gangs and police often battle in the streets and human rights workers and environmentalists are routinely gunned down, an investigation of the assassination of a prominent leftist politician in 2018 has focused on Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Regional

6.) It has been over nine months since 130 Stockton, California, residents started receiving a no-strings-attached $500 monthly payment as part of a pilot program to stem poverty, and the results so far are encouraging.

Science

7.) If history is any indication, the retreat of ice from Greenland may occur sooner than anyone expected, according to a study published Monday.

8.) Astronomers announced Monday the discovery of six new planets orbiting three different stars, seen by using a new technique that is certain to help astronomers discover even more.