Top eight CNS stories for today including 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits for the second week in a row; Senator Bernie Sanders has put the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee in uncharted waters; The coronavirus pandemic is spreading to the developing world, and more.

National

1.) For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

(CNS Photo/Amanda Pampuro)

2.) Senate Republicans tried Thursday to pass $250 billion in new funding for small businesses shuttered during the Covid-19 outbreak, but Democrats blocked the move as a political stunt.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) In declaring that his withdrawal from the presidential race shouldn’t stop anyone from still voting for him, Senator Bernie Sanders put the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee in uncharted waters.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Regional

4.) Colorado defended its controversial red-flag gun law before a Denver judge Thursday after the Legislature violated procedure last year by voting on the measure without a complete reading as requested by the minority party.

(CNS Photo/Chris Marshall)

5.) California lawmakers have proposed a Covid-19 relief package for farmworkers who continue to work amid the global pandemic that would expand paid sick leave, child care and health care pay.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

6.) In a long and somewhat baffling press conference Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio laid out a plan for slowly advancing his coronavirus-battered city toward a new normal, even as the death toll there climbed to 4,426 and hospitals and morgues remain overwhelmed.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

International

7.) It was 1:38 pm on New Year’s Eve. The world was celebrating the coming of a new decade and the farthest thing from almost anyone’s mind anywhere in the world was the onset of a pandemic.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

8.) The coronavirus pandemic is spreading to the developing world where its toll threatens to far what it has already wrought in Europe and the United States, where the world’s most advanced health care systems are found.

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)