Top eight CNS stories for today including the House Rules Committee hashed out the guidelines for what will surely become a contentious road for a historic impeachment vote; The House of Representatives passed a $1.4 trillion spending package to avoid a government shutdown; Michigan became the first state in the nation to treat pharmaceutical companies like drug dealers in court, and more.

National

1.) Just ahead of a vote to make President Donald Trump the third U.S. president ever impeached, the House Rules Committee hashed out the guidelines Tuesday for what will surely become a contentious road for a historic tally.

2.) The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a $1.4 trillion spending package, putting Congress on track to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year ahead of an end-of-week deadline.

3.) Rick Gates clocked over 500 hours cooperating with federal investigators, but it was not enough to keep him out of jail as a federal judge handed the former Trump deputy campaign manager a 45-day sentence Tuesday.

4.) A Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles this week is back on schedule after the venue’s worker union announced Tuesday it had reached a tentative agreement with a campus food service provider.

Regional

5.) Michigan sued a group of opioid distributors Tuesday under a law used to go after illegal drug traffickers, becoming the first state in the nation to treat the pharmaceutical companies like drug dealers in court.

6.) The careers of freelance reporters, photographers and editors in California will be threatened come Jan. 1 when a law capping the number of stories they can produce in a given year takes effect, according to a lawsuit filed against the Golden State on Tuesday.

International

7.) Dutch farmers can protest emissions cuts but they cannot block the country’s food supply ahead of Christmas, a court in the Netherlands ruled Tuesday.

8.) El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has been traveling the world for two weeks seeking financial assistance for his country, and China has stepped up to the plate, swinging a big bat.