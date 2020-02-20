Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a court heard President Donald Trump offered WikiLeaks leader Julian Assange a pardon if he denied Russian hackers were behind leaked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign; Euphoria has turned to anger over Turkey’s rearrest of a prominent businessman and activist only hours after he was acquitted; California Governor Gavin Newsom told lawmakers the homelessness crisis has morphed into the most urgent issue facing the nation’s richest state, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump offered WikiLeaks leader Julian Assange a pardon, a London court heard Wednesday, with one condition: Deny that it was Russian hackers who provided the leaked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

2.) A Pentagon official whose input on a foreign-aid package earmarked for Ukraine became central to President Donald Trump’s impeachment resigned Wednesday.

3.) American wholesale prices went up 0.5% in January, the biggest hike since October 2018, driven by a surge in the cost of services.

Regional

4.) Painting homelessness as the “ultimate manifestation of poverty” rooted in decades of political inaction, California Governor Gavin Newsom told lawmakers Wednesday the crisis has morphed into the most urgent – and disgraceful – issue facing the nation’s richest state.

5.) A jazz musician planning an international tour across Europe, saxophonist Chris Ward saw several likely drawbacks when he received an email on Tuesday night officially denying his application to the Global Entry program.

6.) A resolution condemning the Washington Post and CNN as fake news for allegedly saying support for President Donald Trump is cult-like passed a Tennessee General Assembly subcommittee on Tuesday.

International

7.) Euphoria has turned to anger over Turkey’s rearrest of a prominent businessman and activist only hours after he was acquitted and released from prison on trumped-up charges that he was a leader in a conspiracy to overthrow the authoritarian government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

8.) The International Criminal Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from an accused Islamic militant who argued his charges aren’t serious enough to justify a trial.