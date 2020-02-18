Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a representative for Equatorial Guinea challenged France’s prosecution of a vice president for the only Spanish-speaking country in Africa; A federal judge said she will not derail plans to sentence Roger Stone; President Donald Trump commuted the 14-year prison sentence of disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and granted several pardons, and more.

National

1.) In her first brush with the Roger Stone case since uproar over prison-time recommendations shook up the Justice Department, a federal judge said Tuesday she will not derail plans to sentence the longtime Trump adviser.

2.) A voluntary group of nearly 1,100 federal judges will meet Wednesday to address Attorney General William Barr’s recent intervention in politically sensitive cases tied to President Donald Trump.

3.) In a flurry of pardons and clemencies issued Tuesday, President Trump commuted the 14-year prison sentence of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and granted pardons to a former NFL team owner, New York police commissioner and financial fraudster Michael Milken.

4.) The D.C. Circuit gave the Trump administration a cool reception Tuesday as it attempts to quash a lawsuit by Congress in the funding fight over the president’s long-promised border wall.

5.) Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders broke away from the field of presidential candidates Tuesday with a 12-point lead in a nationwide poll of voters, solidifying his front-runner status on the Democratic Party’s 2020 ticket.

International

6.) Arguing before the highest court of the United Nations, a representative for Equatorial Guinea challenged France’s prosecution of a vice president for the only Spanish-speaking country in Africa.

7.) A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday ordered Russia to pay $50 billion to former shareholders of oil and gas giant Yukos, the latest development in a complicated, 15-year legal battle.

8.) In a speech at an annual gathering in Munich where world leaders and foreign policy experts chew on the state of the world, a tone deaf Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to dispel European misgivings over the trustworthiness of American leadership and dismiss notions that the power of the West is in decline.