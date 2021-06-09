Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the president called for a government study of whether the last administration had a legitimate basis to outlaw TikTok; A pair of Maine laws designed to help people repair their credit after experiencing problems that weren’t their fault left the First Circuit stumped at oral arguments; The EU’s second-highest court annulled an extension of financial sanctions against the former president of Ukraine, and more.

National

1.) Revoking a Trump-era ban, President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that directs federal officials to investigate his predecessor’s claim that China’s TikTok and WeChat pose a threat to American data security.

2.) The same former judge who oversaw the review of files from the now-disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen has been charged with looking through the devices seized from Rudy Giuliani’s home and office, as part of a criminal investigation into the erstwhile Trump attorney’s dealings in Ukraine.

3.) The Biden administration announced plans Wednesday to reverse a Trump-era rule that cut back on the number of waterways and wetlands under federal protection and left tens of thousands of miles of waterways vulnerable to pollution and development.

Regional

4.) A pair of Maine laws designed to help people repair their credit after experiencing problems that weren’t their fault left the First Circuit stumped at oral arguments Wednesday.

5.) A divided Eighth Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed an injunction that prohibits Missouri from implementing a strict abortion law that includes a ban on the procedure for fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome.

International

6.) The European Union’s General Court on Wednesday told the bloc’s executive branch to take a closer look at the legality of not charging Scandinavians deposit fees and a related tax on drinks bought at German border stores.

7.) The EU’s second-highest court annulled a 2019 extension of financial sanctions against the former president of Ukraine on Wednesday.

8.) Ryanair persuaded the EU’s second-highest court Wednesday that a Covid-19 bailout package for a German charter flight operator ran afoul of the bloc’s rules.

