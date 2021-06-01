Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. National Security Agency reportedly spied on top European politicians with the help of Denmark’s intelligence services; California Democrats unveiled their vision for the state’s next budget; A judge overseeing New York state’s legal war over Covid-19 protections for Amazon workers suggested the dispute might have hit its expiration date, and more.

National

1.) Confronting complicated jurisdictional rules, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal law enforcement can detain and search nonmembers of the tribe who are traveling on a public right-of-way through the reservation based on reasonable suspicion.

2.) A judge overseeing New York state’s legal war over Covid-19 protections for Amazon workers suggested Tuesday that the dispute might have hit its expiration date, given the virus is on the decline.

(Courthouse News photo/Daniel Jackson)

3.) Following a May ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court stunting the “community caretaking” authority of police, Justice Brett Kavanaugh stressed Tuesday that officers can still enter a home without a warrant under certain conditions.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regional

4.) Plans for California’s skyrocketing tax revenues came into focus Tuesday as Democratic lawmakers unveiled their “historic” vision for the state’s next budget.

(Courthouse News photo/William Dotinga)

5.) The final hours of Texas’ biennial legislative session that wrapped up Monday brought a dramatic end to the Legislature’s 140-day stretch with Democrats staging a late-night walkout in the House over Memorial Day weekend to block a controversial bill prioritized by Republicans

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

International

6.) The U.S. National Security Agency spied on top European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the help of Denmark’s intelligence services between 2012 and 2014, according to European news reports.

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

7.) With deaths and infections from the novel coronavirus declining globally, the World Health Organization and International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said the pandemic can be brought to an end with an investment of $50 billion to pay for the worldwide distribution of vaccines, medicines and supplies.

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

8.) So long as Belgium considers the individuals too mentally ill to be safely released, Europe’s top rights court ruled Tuesday that it can subject them to indefinite psychiatric detention.