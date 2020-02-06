Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including former Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintained a razor-thin lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucus; The Trump administration finalized plans to shrink two national monuments in Utah; A taboo against working with an increasingly powerful far-right political party in Germany has been broken, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) With just over 96% of the Iowa caucus results reported early Thursday, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintained a razor-thin lead over Senator Bernie Sanders. The final outcome has still not been determined, however, and it is not clear when that will happen.

2.) In an effort to keep above the fray in the 2016 presidential election, former President Barack Obama failed to take actions that would have warned the public about the threat of Russian interference, a bipartisan report found Thursday.

3.) No longer holding his tongue on impeachment for the State of the Union address, President Donald Trump signaled political payback for those who opposed him in angry remarks at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

Regional

4.) The Trump administration finalized plans Thursday to shrink two national monuments in Utah while opening up recently freed portions to possible natural resource extraction and grazing.

5.) An attorney representing the League of United Latin American Citizens told a panel of three Fifth Circuit judges Thursday the “winner-take-all” electoral voting method used in Texas and 47 other states across the U.S. negates votes cast by minority voters.

International

6.) A taboo against working with an increasingly powerful far-right political party in Germany has been broken, plunging the country into a bitter political fight and reawakening fears of its Nazi past.

7.) Only the victims of defective breast implants made by French manufacturer PIP who had their surgeries in France are eligible for compensation, an adviser to the EU’s highest court said Thursday.

8.) Lawyers for the former president of the Ivory Coast argued at the International Criminal Court on Thursday that the conditions of his release should be lifted.