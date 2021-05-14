Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a spending spree is on tap in California; The World Health Organization told richer countries to delay vaccinating children and donate vaccines to other nations; House lawmakers reached a consensus on the makeup, power and investigative scope of a commission that will investigate the Capitol insurrection, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Four months after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, House lawmakers reached a consensus Friday on the makeup, power and investigative scope of a commission that will investigate the event.

(Justice Department photo)

2.) A national landlord group brought its case challenging a federal directive halting residential evictions to the 11th Circuit on Friday, arguing that the order has forced landlords to give unlimited free housing to delinquent tenants without proper legal recourse.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was elected to chair the GOP conference in a 134-46 secret-ballot vote behind closed doors on Friday, replacing Representative Liz Cheney who was ousted from the position earlier this week.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

4.) After a year of pandemic-induced sweeping budget cuts that ripped billions from schools and popular social programs, a spending spree is on tap in California.

5.) What would you do with 1,000 guitars? Gordon Close, an 81-year-old jazz guitarist on the outskirts of Denver, is sending them to the troops overseas and to disabled veterans at home. He designed the guitars and had them built too.

(Courthouse News photo/Robert Kahn)

6.) A Ninth Circuit panel upheld a federal jury verdict finding the popular weed killer Roundup caused a Bay Area man’s lymphoma, rejecting manufacturer Monsanto’s argument that federal law prevented it from including a warning on its product label.

7.) The Texas Legislature is looking at whether psychedelic drugs could provide relief to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

(Spc. Hubert Delany III/U.S. Army via AP)

International

8.) With so much of the world still unvaccinated, the chief of the World Health Organization on Friday told richer countries to delay vaccinating children and donate vaccines to fight a pandemic that is dangerously spreading through Southeast Asia.

(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)