Top eight stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed pulling $12 billion from the state’s burgeoning surplus to create nearly 50,000 new homes for people living on the street; A Senate committee grappled with what the U.S. is doing to restore order in the changing criminal landscape; A Northern Irish high court judge declared British soldiers fatally shot innocent civilians nearly 50 years ago in a West Belfast massacre, and more.

National

1.) As firearms have gone DIY, a Senate committee grappled Tuesday with what the United States is doing to restore order in the changing criminal landscape.

2.) Marking a big step in the Biden administration’s clean energy goals, federal officials on Tuesday announced the approval of a large wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts.

(Image by shannynkm from Pixabay)

3.) Shutting down conspiracy theories with aplomb while offering his characteristically blunt assessment of the challenges that still lay in the global war against Covid-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci told members of a Senate health committee that the key lies in greater vaccination rates.

4.) President Joe Biden heard from a group of state governors Tuesday about how pop-up clinics and prizes are supplementing the data– and community-driven effort to get their citizens vaccinated.

(AP Photo/Angie Wang)

Regional

5.) With budget negotiations heating up, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed pulling $12 billion from the state’s burgeoning surplus to create nearly 50,000 new homes for people living on the street.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

6.) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit in state court Tuesday challenging St. Louis County’s measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

International

7.) A Northern Irish high court judge on Tuesday declared that British soldiers fatally shot innocent civilians nearly 50 years ago in a West Belfast massacre that foreshadowed the infamous Bloody Sunday killings that helped ignite a decades-long sectarian conflict known as the Troubles.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

8.) A 1,000 euro ($1,200) fine plus a symbolic sum of one euro for leaking secret Luxembourg tax documents did not violate the rights of an ex-PricewaterhouseCoopers employee, Europe’s top rights court found on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)