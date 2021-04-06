Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including California will fully reopen its economy on June 15 provided key benchmarks are met; Top U.S. diplomats re-engaged with Tehran in indirect talks to save the Iran nuclear deal; President Joe Biden said every American adult will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine by April 19, and more.

National

1.) Speaking after a tour of a mass vaccination site just outside the nation’s capital, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that every American adult will be eligible to line up for a Covid-19 vaccine by April 19.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) A new lawsuit claims the U.S. government was ready to adopt netting rules that would save up to 2,500 turtles a year, but the scaled-back plan it went with covers only a fraction of vessels.

(National Park Service photo)

Regional

3.) After what will be 15 months of an often near-total economic shutdown, California will fully reopen its economy — the largest in the nation and the fifth largest in the world — on June 15 provided key benchmarks are met.

4.) Three counties in northwest Georgia are running a regional vaccine facility as the area sees worsening Covid-19 numbers and the state struggles to get doses in arms.

(Courthouse News photo/Daniel Jackson)

5.) The effort to decriminalize psychedelic drugs in California gained momentum Tuesday after a key state Senate committee voted in favor of allowing adults to freely use and possess magic mushrooms and LSD.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

6.) George Floyd’s acquaintance Morries Hall appeared in court Tuesday morning seeking to avoid taking the witness stand in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck after arresting him last Memorial Day.

(Court TV via AP)

International

7.) World powers are meeting in Vienna to see if the United States and Iran can set aside their differences, and U.S. economic sanctions, to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons.

(AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)

8.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that a “Santa Claus protest” against a Bulgarian government regime was a lawful satirical and political demonstration, rather than hooliganism.

(Mihal Orela photo, Creative Commons)