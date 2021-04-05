Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court ruled fair-use doctrine supports Google engineers who copied at least ten of thousands of lines of code when they created the Android mobile operating system; The Massachusetts high court appeared likely to decide that the pandemic will give everyone additional time to file lawsuits for years to come; Minneapolis’ chief of police roundly condemned Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd, and more.

National

1.) Fair-use doctrine supports Google engineers who copied at least ten of thousands of lines of code when they created the Android mobile operating system, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday.

2.) Increasing scientific evidence about coronavirus variants bring into focus the science behind virus mutation, and why some researchers argue for changing U.S. vaccine policy.

3.) Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito balked Monday at their colleagues’ refusal to wade into a religious-discrimination case that could fortify the right to religious exercise.

4.) The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday snuffed out a ruling that said Donald Trump violated the First Amendment as president when he blocked users from interacting with his Twitter account.

Regional

5.) In a case that could have national implications, the Massachusetts high court appeared likely Monday to decide that the pandemic will give everyone additional time to file lawsuits for years to come.

6.) The second week of testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial started slowly on Monday morning but ramped up when Minneapolis’ chief of police took the stand and roundly condemned the former officer’s treatment of George Floyd.

7.) Florida officials kept evacuation orders in place on Monday for residents near a large wastewater pond over fears that its walls could collapse and send a 20-foot wall of water into nearby neighborhoods.

8.) Home insurer Farmers Insurance will pay $25 million to settle allegations it underpaid or denied over 1,000 earthquake damage claims in Oklahoma relating to a spike in seismic activity in the wake of fracking in the Woodford Shale.

