Top eight stories for today including the murder trial over the death of George Floyd began in Minneapolis; The Suez Canal was reopened to shipping after a gigantic container ship was freed; The first Covid-19 data from the general population shows only a slight decrease from astounding effectiveness observed in clinical trials, and more.

National

1.) As more states open up Covid-19 vaccine eligibility, the first data from the general population shows only a slight decrease from astounding effectiveness observed in clinical trials.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) In a bid to revive so-called fetal demise abortion procedures that courts ruled unconstitutional, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will fight at the U.S. Supreme Court for the chance to intervene.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) Sued by investors over its inflated stock price, Goldman Sachs urged the Supreme Court on Monday to raise the class-certification bar for an increasingly popular theory of fraud.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Regional

4.) The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd began in earnest Monday morning.

(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

5.) New England states eased their Covid lockdowns after the number of new cases dropped dramatically at the start of the year, but the decline has now plateaued and started to reverse — and experts say they’re afraid that there could be another major spike.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

6.) Michigan’s ballot access laws for statewide offices impose a heavy burden on independent candidates and are unconstitutional, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled on Monday.

(Clarence Tabb, Jr /Detroit News via AP)

International

7.) The Suez Canal was reopened to shipping on Monday afternoon after a gigantic container ship was refloated earlier in the day, nearly a week after it got stuck and blocked one of the world’s busiest trading routes.

(Suez Canal Authority via AP)

8.) U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Monday that her office is immediately suspending a 2013 trade agreement with Myanmar until the return of a democratically elected government.

(AP Photo)