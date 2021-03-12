Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Europe is heading toward a major turning point as longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s era comes to an end; Texas’ attorney general sued local officials in the state’s capital city for keeping mask mandates in place; Nearly five dozen New York lawmakers called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, and more.

National

1.) A House subcommittee held a hearing on Thursday afternoon regarding powers the chamber holds to discipline its members.

2.) A pastor who portrays himself as a success story of gay-conversion therapy cannot go to court over the ban of his account by Vimeo, the Second Circuit ruled Thursday.

Regional

3.) Launching yet another court battle over pandemic restrictions, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday sued local officials in the state’s capital city for their moves to keep mask mandates in place despite a statewide order from the governor that lifted mask rules.

4.) Capping three years of litigation in Virginia, a lawyer for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press told a federal appeals court that contemporaneous access to new court filings is essential to an informed public.

5.) Nearly five dozen New York lawmakers called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in a joint letter demanding he hand over the office to his second-in-command for the remainder of his term.

6.) Arguing a CBS interview inflated and endorsed two women’s claims that Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted them, his lawyer told an appeals panel Thursday the official’s libel suit was wrongly tossed out.

International

7.) Europe is heading toward a major turning point as longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s era comes to an end. State elections this weekend will provide early clues about who might replace her.

8.) An adviser to the EU’s high court says the European Union as a whole can ratify a treaty aimed at combating violence against women despite individual member states refusing to do so.

