Top eight stories for today including Texas is sending more than 500 National Guard troops to the state’s southern border with Mexico; Jurors in the criminal trial of a reporter arrested while covering a Black Lives Matter protest in Iowa heard conflicting testimony; A new lawsuit says students in New York City’s public school system are among the most segregated in the country, and more.

National

1.) A law professor testified at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday that market volatility in reaction to retail traders has thrown into question the long-term health of the stock market.

2.) German automaker Daimler, parent company of American Mercedes-Benz, will pay $1.5 billion to resolve charges over its connection to the global diesel emissions-cheating scandal following approval of the settlement Tuesday by a federal judge.

Regional

3.) Texas is sending more than 500 National Guard troops to the state’s southern border with Mexico, officials said Tuesday, part of a broader policing surge launched in response to a recent uptick in the number of asylum-seekers and other migrants entering the U.S.

4.) Jurors in the criminal trial of a reporter arrested while covering a Black Lives Matter protest in Iowa last May heard conflicting evidence from witnesses Tuesday on whether she resisted or interfered with the arresting officer.

5.) A Latino voting rights group filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Iowa’s controversial new voting regulations.

6.) In a city as diverse as New York, home to country’s largest public-school system, a lawsuit filed Tuesday says students are among “the most segregated in the country.”

International

7.) If copyright holders take steps to prevent their works from being embedded on third-party websites, doing so violates European Union law, the bloc’s top court ruled Tuesday.

8.) On-call time can count as working time, but only occurring regularly and saddling the employee with severe restrictions, the EU’s high court held on Tuesday.

