Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden highlighted the dismal January jobs report to demand broad backing of his $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation; Wisconsin’s Democratic governor vetoed a pandemic-relief bill shortly after the GOP-controlled Legislature passed it; The World Health Organization is worried wealthier nations are hoarding vaccines, and more.

National

1.) President Joe Biden highlighted the dismal January jobs report on Friday afternoon to demand broad backing of his $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief legislation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) Back to the House this afternoon after an all-nighter at the Senate, Democrats passed a budget resolution Friday to fast-track President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill without Republican support.

(Senate TV via AP)

3.) Forget Donald Trump. Here’s why the economics of journalism is to blame for the public’s mistrust of the news media, and how the industry can regain the public’s faith.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

4.) Health officials from the Biden administration announced at a press conference Friday that the Pentagon will deploy troops to help Americans get Covid-19 vaccines.

(Image via Courthouse News)

Regional

5.) The governor of Wisconsin vetoed a Covid-19 relief bill Friday shortly after the Legislature passed it and put it on his desk, leaving the state’s lawmakers and chief executive short of a compromise on how to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has eluded them for almost a year.

(Photo via Vijay Kumar Koulampet/Wikipedia Commons)

6.) Newly public filings from the sex-trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell show that the accused Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator is seeking to snuff out her New York prosecution by invoking a clause of Epstein’s 14-year-old nonprosecution agreement.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

International

7.) New infections and deaths are declining globally, but the World Health Organization is worried wealthier nations are hoarding vaccines and hindering efforts to suppress the novel coronavirus around the planet.

(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

8.) The Russian Federation faced off against former shareholders of oil giant Yukos on Friday in the latest chapter of a 15-year legal saga over the government’s taking of shares.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)