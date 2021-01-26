Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including California officials canceled regional lockdown orders amid a drop in hospitalizations and the steadying of new coronavirus cases; Janet Yellen was confirmed as the first female treasury secretary; Russia has been plunged into a political storm, and more.

National

1.) Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine seems to be effective against new strains of coronavirus, including one that is thought to be 50% more transmissible, the company said Monday morning.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2.) President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at encouraging the federal government to buy American products made by American workers.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

3.) After making history as the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve seven years ago, Janet Yellen broke another glass ceiling Monday when she was confirmed as the first female treasury secretary.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4.) A pair of cases that accused former President Donald Trump of violating an anti-corruption provision of the U.S. Constitution were tossed as moot Monday morning by the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Regional

5.) Citing a drop in hospitalizations and the steadying of new coronavirus cases, California officials on Monday canceled regional lockdown orders, giving restaurants and other businesses that have been shuttered for nearly two months the green light to reopen.

6.) Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary under Donald Trump who often sparred with reporters during press briefings and was criticized for spreading mistruths during her tenure, announced on Monday that she will run for governor of Arkansas in 2022.

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

International

7.) Russia has been plunged into a political storm that saw roughly 100,000 Russians across the nation take to the streets over the weekend in the biggest protests in years.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

8.) Ice is rapidly disappearing as the climate crisis continues to worsen, according to research revealed Monday.

(Credit: Ian Joughin)