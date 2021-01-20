Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States; A European court handed Cypriot halloumi cheese makers a setback; A Colorado community asked the 10th Circuit to let its due process claims against the state’s practice of force pooling oil and gas leases play out in federal court, and more.

National

1.) Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) In what some hailed as the most important inaugural speech in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) Freeing current and former members of his administration from an ethics pledge that would have prevented them from lobbying their former agencies for five years, President Donald Trump revoked an ethics pledge in one of his final acts of office.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

4.) Imprisoned “Tiger King” docuseries star Joe Exotic told a 10th Circuit panel Wednesday he was excessively sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill rival Carole Baskin, hours after his push for a last-minute pardon by outgoing President Donald Trump failed.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Regional

5.) A Colorado community asked the 10th Circuit on Wednesday to let its due process claims against the state’s practice of force pooling oil and gas leases play out in federal court.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

6.) Prosecutors in South Carolina want rap star Kodak Black transported to state custody to face a longstanding sexual assault charge after his federal sentence for gun law violations was commuted by outgoing President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo)

International

7.) After scoring a court win last year in their fight to protect the name of their cheese, a European court on Wednesday handed Cypriot halloumi cheese makers a setback by approving a Bulgarian company’s bid to market its cheese products as BBQLOUMI.

(Wikipedia image via Courthouse News)

8.) Two years after it ruled that two Uzbek men are no longer at the risk of ill-treatment in Kyrgyzstan, the European Court of Human Rights reheard the case Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)