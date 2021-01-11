Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the FBI sounded the alarm on plans for more armed protests in the U.S. capital and at various state legislatures; House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment alongside a resolution that invokes the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump for having incited rioters; An international team of experts is headed to China to investigate how the pandemic started, and more.

National

1.) Not yet a week after an insurrectionist attack left five dead, the FBI reportedly sounded the alarm Monday on plans for additional armed protests in the U.S. capital and at various state legislatures.

2.) House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment Monday alongside a resolution that invokes the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump for having incited the rioters who led an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

3.) President-elect Joe Biden tapped William Burns to head the Central Intelligence Agency, filling another important position as Biden’s assumption of the White House is days away.

4.) The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to expedite three election-related challenges that President Donald Trump and his campaign lodged over the 2020 presidential election.

5.) Immigration attorneys voiced cautious optimism Monday after the Trump administration’s deportation procedures drew sharp questioning at Supreme Court oral arguments.

Regional

6.) The Louisville Courier-Journal’s use of the words “derby pie” in a recipe and article featuring variations of the dessert did not infringe on a bakery owner’s trademark rights, the Sixth Circuit ruled.

7.) More than 160,000 people in Texas and Louisiana remained without power Monday after the year’s first winter storm swept through the South over the weekend, forcing dozens of schools and government offices to close.

International

8.) A year after China reported the world’s first death caused by the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization said on Monday that an international team of experts is headed to China to investigate how the pandemic started.

