Top eight stories for today including lawmakers formally introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump following his incitement of supporters who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol; President-elect Joe Biden introduced his attorney general pick Merrick Garland during a speech in which he emphasized the importance of restoring the rule of law; Boeing will pay over $2.5 billion to settle criminal accusations that it misled the government about the 737 Max’s flight control software, and more.

National

1.) A group of U.S. lawmakers formally introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday following his incitement of followers who ultimately laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

2.) President-elect Joe Biden introduced his attorney general pick Merrick Garland during a speech Thursday in which he emphasized the importance of restoring the rule of law he said has been so thoroughly degraded by President Donald Trump during the past four years.

3.) The riots that overtook Capitol Hill and led to at least four deaths horrified most Americans, but it did not stymie bulls on Wall Street.

4.) Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Boeing will pay over $2.5 billion to settle criminal accusations that it misled the government about the 737 Max’s flight control software before two crashes that killed 346 people.

5.) In strong language punctuated by a great deal of metaphor, a federal judge reproached Justice Department attorneys for continuing to push the idea that Chad Wolf is lawfully serving as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Regional

6.) New York’s highest court appeared hesitant to change liability rules Thursday in hearing harassment claims from a fired Bloomberg employee who says a supervisor raped her.

International

7.) Europeans watched with incredulity and dismay as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful bid to stop the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

8.) In a region of eastern Africa known as the Cradle of Humankind, archeologists have unearthed an ancient site that they say points to early humans’ ability to adapt to sudden environmental shifts and longer-term climate change.

