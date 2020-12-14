Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Electoral College is poised to officially certify Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect; A nursing director in Long Island became the first American to receive a vaccination for Covid-19; Early voting began in Georgia for a pair of Senate primary runoffs, and more.

National

1.) The Electoral College is poised Monday to officially certify Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect of the United States, closing one of the last chapters of the Trump presidency.

(AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

2.) The first dose of a vaccine for Covid-19 was administered Monday morning to a front-line medical worker on Long Island.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

3.) Citing Major League Baseball’s long history of corked bats, spitballs and steroids, the Second Circuit on Monday appeared unlikely to revive a class action that says a coverup of the 2017 electronic sign-stealing scandal cheated fans out of an honest fantasy baseball competition.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

4.) The U.S. Supreme Court was nearly unanimous Monday in clearing New Mexico over the evaporation of precious Pecos River water on its watch when the hurricane-hit Texas needed storage help.

(Image via Wikipedia)

Regional

5.) Campaign season is finally drawing to a close in Georgia, as polling precincts opened Monday morning for early voters casting ballots to determine the state’s senators in Washington and the balance of power during the Biden administration.

(Courthouse News photo/Kayla Goggin)

6.) Three men who plotted to blow up an apartment building inhabited by Muslim immigrants in Garden City, Kansas, asked a 10th Circuit panel on Monday to toss their 25- to 30-year sentences.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

International

7.) The Trump administration announced sanctions against two Iranian intelligence officials Monday, blaming them for the 2007 disappearance of retired FBI agent Bob Levinson, who is now believed to be dead.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

8.) The Trump administration took Sudan off a federal terrorism blacklist Monday, less than two months after the country agreed to normalize its relations with Israel.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)