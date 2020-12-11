Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Republicans and conservative activist groups have pledged their support in recent days for a Texas-led effort to overturn the November election results; European leaders pledged to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and threatened to take a harder stance against Turkey; The World Health Organization urged people not to let guards down for wintry festivities, and more.

National

1.) Republicans, conservative activist groups and even two non-existent “states” have pledged their support in recent days for a Texas-led effort to overturn the November election results in four key states, a long-shot cry to the nation’s highest court that has been lambasted by experts.

2.) Until such time that she can subject President Donald Trump to a DNA test, rape accuser E. Jean Carroll urged a federal judge Friday not to reward his ploys by sidelining document discovery.

3.) A week after posting record highs across the board, the three major U.S. indices flattened on Friday.

4.) Setting the stage for a final veto showdown to close out President Donald Trump’s single term, the Republican-led Senate voted 84-13 Friday in favor of a $740 billion defense-spending bill.

International

5.) With deaths from the coronavirus pandemic rising, the World Health Organization urged the world Friday not to let guards down for wintry festivities.

6.) On the final day of a two-day summit, European leaders pledged Friday to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and threatened to take a harder stance against Turkey, which is unnerving the EU with its actions in the Mediterranean region.

7.) A Hezbollah member convicted of killing the former prime minister of Lebanon was sentenced to five life sentences on Friday by a United Nations tribunal.

8.) A swanky Parisian mansion was not a diplomatic residence for Equatorial Guinea and France had a right to seize it, the United Nations’ high court ruled Friday.

