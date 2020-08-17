Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including new polling data shows Joe Biden continues to command a sizable lead over President Donald Trump; Raging wildfires fueled by scorching heat and dry winds continued ripping through California forests; The boss of El Salvador’s extreme right-wing party was arrested on charges of embezzlement and swindling the government, and more.

National

1.) Taking to the airwaves in an unprecedented virtual meeting, the Democratic National Convention’s Labor Council met Monday afternoon to address the dire challenges faced by Postal Service employees and other essential workers in light of the Trump administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

2.) Bolstered by voter enthusiasm and a warm reception for Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, new polling data shows Joe Biden continues to command a sizable lead over President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) The Trump administration opened the largest remaining area of pristine land in the country to oil drilling Monday, approving a highly controversial oil and gas leasing program within Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

Regional

4.) Raging wildfires fueled by scorching heat and dry winds continued ripping through California forests Monday as firefighters carved containment lines to suppress flames that have destroyed dozens of structures and now threaten thousands of homes.

(Katelynn & Jordan Hewlett via AP)

5.) After the state’s overloaded power grid left hundreds of thousands of homes in the dark as temperatures soared close to 110, California Governor Gavin Newsom responded Monday by ordering an investigation into the weekend’s rolling blackouts.

6.) President Donald Trump on Monday approved federal disaster assistance to Iowa following last week’s rare wind storm that leveled trees, power lines and millions of acres of cornfields.

(Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

International

7.) The boss of El Salvador’s extreme right-wing party was arrested Sunday night on charges of embezzlement and swindling the government.

(Courthouse News photo/Miguel Patricio)

8.) While studying how the climate crisis may affect the Earth’s oceans in years to come, researchers revealed Monday that more than half of our oceans have already been altered by greenhouse gas emissions.

(Courthouse News photo/Chris Marshall)