Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s attorneys complained that New York prosecutors have yet to specify the scope of their financial probe; Uber and Lyft must start classifying more than 100,000 California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors; Chicago’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods were ransacked by looters, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Calling the subpoenas of President Donald Trump overbroad and “illegally harassing,” Trump’s attorneys complained Monday that New York prosecutors have yet to specify the scope of their financial probe.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

2.) Denying criticism that Republicans keep the Kremlin happy by questioning the origins of the Russia probe, Senator Ron Johnson announced Monday the first of at least 30 subpoenas he will serve the FBI.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

3.) Saying the ex-CEO it fired last year for sexting a subordinate lied about the extent of his misconduct, McDonald’s filed suit Monday to recoup millions in severance payments.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Regional

4.) Uber and Lyft must start classifying more than 100,000 California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors and give them full employment benefits, including overtime and unemployment insurance, a state court judge ruled Monday.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

5.) Chicago’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods were ransacked by looters late Sunday and early Monday in what police believe to be an organized attack.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

6.) Amid a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths in California, the state’s top health official announced her resignation Sunday.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

7.) Body-camera footage of George Floyd’s apprehension, arrest and death was made public Monday after the judge overseeing criminal cases against four former police officers ordered it to be released late Friday.

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

8.) New York City’s attorneys astonished a judge Monday in a suit over the death of Eric Garner, saying their police force is not obligated to discipline officers who kill, injure or violate the rights of civilians.

(Courthouse News photo/Josh Russell)