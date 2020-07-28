Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California sued to block President Donald Trump’s recent bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from U.S. Census reporting used to apportion the number of seats states get in the House of Representatives; A watchdog group accused President Trump’s re-election campaign of laundering nearly $170 million in campaign funds; The European Court of Human Rights backed the Netherlands for deporting an immigrant whose long record of sexual assault dates back to his teen years, and more.

National

1.) California on Tuesday fired off its shot in a multipronged battle to block President Donald Trump’s recent bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from U.S. Census reporting used to apportion the number of seats states get in the House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

2.) A watchdog group accused President Trump’s re-election campaign on Tuesday of laundering nearly $170 million in campaign funds.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) Farmworker advocates squared off with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before a remote Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday, arguing the agency’s persistent allowance of the use of pesticide chlorpyrifos is illegal and hurting the neurological development of children.

4.) Prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors argued before a Sixth Circuit panel Tuesday that a so-called negotiation class of state and local governments created by a federal judge is unconstitutional.

(Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress)

5.) President Donald Trump’s photo op at St. John’s Church was not the reason protesters were forcibly removed from a public square near the White House last month, the chief of U.S. Park Police told Congress on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regional

6.) Republican Senator David Perdue of Georgia has removed a Facebook campaign ad featuring a manipulated photo of his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose amid criticisms that the ad was anti-Semitic.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

7.) Police unions failed Tuesday to block a civil rights group from publishing thousands of NYPD disciplinary records, broadening a repository first made public this weekend by the ProPublica.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

International

8.) The European Court of Human Rights backed the Netherlands on Tuesday for deporting an immigrant whose long record of sexual assault dates back to his teen years.

(Pixabay photo via Courthouse News)