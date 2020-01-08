Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump said he would invoke more sanctions on Iran so long as it continues to pursue development of nuclear power; A new poll shows most people around the globe don’t trust Trump to do the right thing when it comes to foreign affairs; The escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran poses a range of dangers for Europe, and more.

National

1.) Responding to Iran’s retaliatory strike on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would invoke more sanctions on Iran so long as it continues to pursue development of nuclear power.

2.) Most people around the globe don’t trust President Donald Trump to do the right thing when it comes to foreign affairs, according to a survey released Wednesday, but they do have positive overall views of the United States.

3.) Senate Democrats on Wednesday grilled a former Republican Mississippi state lawmaker now up for a federal judgeship on his political past, including his support for overturning the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion decision and his record on issues from guns to voting rights.

4.) The Second Circuit refused Wednesday to deny green cards to welfare-reliant immigrants while the government appeals a ruling that found its proposed policy change “repugnant” as well as almost certainly illegal.

Regional

5.) A Wisconsin appeals court decided late Tuesday that it will not weigh in on a closely watched legal battle over the state’s voter rolls, which has drawn widespread attention due to its implications for 2020 elections in the key battleground state.

6.) With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend over $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.

International

7.) More chaos at its doorstep, heightened risk of attacks by Islamic terrorists, more fraying of relations with the United States, more exposure of its weakness on the international stage: For Europe, the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran poses a range of dangers.

8.) Despite the U.S. having signed onto several global treaties, it is exceedingly unlikely that President Donald Trump or any American could end up in an international court for actions taken during the ongoing conflict with Iran.