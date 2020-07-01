Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections; A federal watchdog report found that Boeing failed to provide regulators with documents about changes it made in a key system blamed for the deadly crashes of two 737 Max jets; Europe’s top rights court heard from the lawyers of Czech parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children, and more.

National

1.) A federal watchdog report released Wednesday found that Boeing failed to provide regulators with documents about changes it made in a key system blamed for the deadly crashes of two 737 Max jets last year.

2.) President Donald Trump’s job approval rating among white evangelical Protestants has slipped in the last two months, according to a poll released Wednesday, but they still approve of the president by overwhelming percentages and most plan to vote for him in November.

3.) Payroll numbers were surprisingly positive, but Wall Street reacted Wednesday with much less of the enthusiasm than it displayed after last month’s shocking jobs report.

Regional

4.) California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections.

5.) Despite City Council members not yet authorizing the move, statues of Confederate leaders are being torn down Wednesday afternoon in the former capital of the Confederacy.

6.) As the virus rages in other parts of the county, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delayed the opening of indoor dining in the city.

International

7.) Europe’s top rights court on Wednesday heard from the lawyers of Czech parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children, while the government argued it has a responsibility to safeguard public health.

8.) Immigration advocates praised a federal judge on Wednesday for striking down a Trump administration asylum ban that targeted Central Americans seeking refuge in the United States.

