Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court ruled that federal anti-discrimination protections apply to employees who are gay and transgender; California’s sanctuary city law will survive after the nation’s highest court declined to hear the case; A former Sudanese Janjaweed militia leader disputed the 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity he faces at the International Criminal Court, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) In a landmark 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal anti-discrimination protections apply to employees who are gay and transgender.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

2.) In a blow to President Donald Trump’s longtime advocacy of an unproven drug to fight Covid-19, the Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus that has now killed more Americans than World War I.

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

3.) U.S. markets were able to avoid another major downswing on Monday, as the Federal Reserve’s long-anticipated Main Street Lending Program helped prop up investors.

(New York Stock Exchange/Colin Zimmer via AP)

Regional

4.) California’s sanctuary city law will survive after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case on.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

5.) With a 7-2 Supreme Court reversal, Atlantic Coast Pipeline on Monday won the right to cut through the Appalachian Trail.

6.) Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of downtown Atlanta Monday to join a march organized by the Georgia NAACP demanding criminal justice and voting reform, following a chaotic primary election and the shooting of another unarmed black man by police.

(Courthouse News photo/Kayla Goggin)

7.) New York’s rates of Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths are at their lowest point since the state emerged as a global epicenter of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

International

8.) Making his first appearance Monday at the International Criminal Court, a former Sudanese Janjaweed militia leader disputed the 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity he faces.