Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump advised governors to step up enforcement and quash protests raging across the country; District attorneys called for ethics rule prohibiting prosecutors from accepting political donations and endorsements from law enforcement agencies and police unions; Los Angeles County courts were closed again following a weekend of protests, and more.

National

1.) As protests rage across the United States over the Memorial Day police killing of George Floyd, President Donald Trump advised governors to step up enforcement and quash the movement.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Vying for the Oval Office in November, former Vice President Joe Biden held a virtual roundtable with big-city mayors Monday to discuss the protests roiling America and how the federal government can assist local decision-makers to bounce back from the twin difficulties presented by violence in the streets and the economic ravages of the pandemic.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) A coalition of current and former district attorneys called on the American Bar Association and the California State Bar on Monday to pass an ethics rule prohibiting prosecutors from accepting political donations and endorsements from law enforcement agencies and police unions.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

4.) Two conservative members of the Supreme Court voiced disapproval Monday that they won’t be tackling a challenge to compulsory bar association dues that fund legislative positions.

Regional

5.) After months of closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, state courts in Los Angeles County were closed again Monday following a weekend of protests, looting and escalating police violence.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

6.) A federal judge granted Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue control Monday of imprisoned reality TV star Joe Exotic’s former zoo properties in Oklahoma, finding they were fraudulently transferred to avoid paying her under a $1 million trademark judgment.

(Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

International

7.) The World Health Organization said the U.S. should reconsider its decision to withdraw, part of a muted response Monday where the global health agency had to confront theories from some doctors that the novel coronavirus may have mutated into a less virulent form.

(Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

8.) An American citizen and former political prisoner filed a federal lawsuit against Egypt’s former prime minister Monday, claiming he was illegally jailed and tortured at the tail end of the series of uprisings known as the Arab Spring.

(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)