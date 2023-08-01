Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the latest indictment of Donald Trump, AMLO's foray into school textbooks, a grim record for Phoenix and more.

National

Donald Trump indicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Special counsel Jack Smith leads the latest charges, which open up a new litigation front for the former president in Washington.

Federal public defenders among those at risk amid planned judiciary budget cuts

Proposed spending plans in the House and Senate would force staffing cuts across the federal judiciary and could put court security at risk, the U.S. Judicial Conference told lawmakers.

(Photo by JACK RODGERS/Courthouse News Service)

Democrats slam asylum-seeker policy in letter to feds

The lawmakers called it "inherently problematic" to force asylum-seekers fleeing from traumatic situations to undergo "credible fear interviews" within their first day of arriving in the United States.

Courts & the law

Brain expert testimony: Michigan shooter mentally ill, was ‘feral’ child

At a hearing that will determine if the shooter gets a life prison sentence, defense lawyers painted him as a severely depressed youth with a closed head injury and detached parents who refused to acknowledge his mental deterioration.

Tech consultant accused of murdering CashApp founder will face trial

A San Francisco judge called the evidence "very strong" in ordering Nima Momeni to stand trial in the murder of CashApp founder Bob Lee.

López Obrador defies judiciary in school textbook fight

Critics of the new school textbooks denounce the lack of transparency and academic integrity in the process, while legal scholars called the president’s words an escalation of hostilities in an ongoing clash between the executive and judicial branches.

A diagram of the solar system from a leaked page of a fifth grade textbook set to be introduced into schools across Mexico in the 2023-2024 school year displays the planets in incorrect order. Two of the graphs to the left are not accompanied by explanatory text. (Twitter via Courthouse News)

Science & the environment

Phoenix records hottest month of any US city in history

With an average monthlong temperature of 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the capital of Arizona made history in July.

Researchers identify oldest known species of swimming jellyfish

The Burgess Shale in British Columbia continues to produce valuable fossils for researchers.