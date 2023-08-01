Top 8 today

Federal public defenders among those at risk amid planned judiciary budget cuts
Proposed spending plans in the House and Senate would force staffing cuts across the federal judiciary and could put court security at risk, the U.S. Judicial Conference told lawmakers.
Democrats slam asylum-seeker policy in letter to feds
The lawmakers called it "inherently problematic" to force asylum-seekers fleeing from traumatic situations to undergo "credible fear interviews" within their first day of arriving in the United States.
Courts & the law
Brain expert testimony: Michigan shooter mentally ill, was ‘feral’ child
At a hearing that will determine if the shooter gets a life prison sentence, defense lawyers painted him as a severely depressed youth with a closed head injury and detached parents who refused to acknowledge his mental deterioration.
Tech consultant accused of murdering CashApp founder will face trial
López Obrador defies judiciary in school textbook fight
Critics of the new school textbooks denounce the lack of transparency and academic integrity in the process, while legal scholars called the president’s words an escalation of hostilities in an ongoing clash between the executive and judicial branches.
Science & the environment
Phoenix records hottest month of any US city in history
