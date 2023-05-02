Top 8 today

National
Trump loses mistrial bid in midst of civil rape trial
The second week of the civil rape trial against Donald Trump began Monday with the presiding judge dashing Trump’s hopes of a midtrial dismissal.
Partisan pressure ratchets up in debt ceiling stalemate
The shadow of an impending U.S. debt crisis loomed large over a congressional visit to Israel Monday, where House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterated his support for a GOP plan of shoehorning spending cuts into a plan that would raise the federal debt ceiling.
Illinois assault weapons ban spurs emergency application to Supreme Court
Gun rights advocacy groups asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a ban on assault weapons in Illinois, passed earlier this year in response to an Independence Day parade massacre where seven people were killed.
Click here to listen to the latest episode of Courthouse News’ podcast Sidebar, tackling the stories you need to know from the legal world.
Regional
Ed Sheeran strums suite of acoustic Van Morrison ballads for New York jurors
Ed Sheeran, the English pop hitmaker accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s iconic “Let’s Get It On,” demonstrated his love for Northern Irish singer Van Morrison on the witness stand Monday with short acoustic guitar performances of several songs.
Good-natured Satanists defy expectations in Boston
Massachusetts, famed for its Puritans, witch trials and scarlet letters, braced for the world’s largest-ever gathering of Satanists this weekend, but the feared pagan hordes turned out to be campy misfits seeking fun and community — far more “Rocky Horror” than “The Exorcist.”
Police still searching for Texas man who killed five of his neighbors
The FBI on Monday advised news media not to bother relatives of five people killed Friday night by their enraged neighbor as more than 250 law enforcement officers continue their search for the gunman.
International
Cost-of-living crisis in Europe adds intensity to May Day
Europeans took to the streets on Monday for large-scale May Day marches amid a wave of strikes and protests in France, Portugal, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Greece over inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.
Op-ed
Real reasons
One of the lessons you learn during a career in journalism if you’re paying attention is that you never know what really happened. You can describe what you see and hear but you don’t know what people are thinking and you’re going to miss things.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.