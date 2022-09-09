Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court allows university snub of LGBTQ club, for now
The Supreme Court will allow an Orthodox Jewish university to skirt a lower court order requiring its recognition of an LGBTQ club on campus.
Regional
First Amendment access returned to court records throughout Florida
After a six-year legal saga, Florida has agreed to return traditional on-receipt access to new complaints filed in the courts of the third most populous state in the nation.
Northern California cop charged in slaying of married couple
A midnight shooting at a home in a suburb east of San Francisco left a married couple dead. Now an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in their murders.
Panel rejects suit accusing Michigan governor of using illegal campaign funds
A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit that claimed the Michigan secretary of state allowed Democratic donors to make excessive contributions to the party with leftover funds raised to defend Governor Gretchen Whitmer against more than two dozen Republican recall initiatives.
International
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth pour in from across the world
A shocked United Kingdom began what will likely be dayslong, profound mourning Friday over the death of the nation's longest-serving monarch.
Ukraine advances against Russian lines, raising hopes of victory
Ukrainian forces on Friday were in control of Balakliya, a small city southeast of Kharkiv, and pressing forward against Russian troops who appeared to be retreating along parts of the northeastern front lines.
UK fracking ban lifted amid energy price crisis
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that her government will lift a ban on hydraulic fracturing for shale gas, as part of the United Kingdom's emergency response to an energy price crisis.
Mexico Senate approves transfer of National Guard to Army
Mexico’s Senate approved a bill early Friday morning that transfers administrative and operative control of the National Guard to the armed forces.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.