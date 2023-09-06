Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the White House cancellation of Trump-era oil and gas leases in the Arctic, the EU's tightening of regulatory clamps on Big Tech, more legal woes for Donald Trump, and the hottest summer in recorded history — by far.

National

Biden administration cancels Trump-era Arctic oil and gas leases

The move would protect Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and over 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve.

FILE - This undated aerial file photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

Biden salutes union contract deal for dock workers

A union representing 22,000 employees on the West Coast approved the six-year contract last week.

Contempt of Congress trial against former Trump adviser kicks off

Peter Navarro faces two criminal counts for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Tech news

EU names six Big Tech giants set to face new tough rules

Tech giants — five American and one Chinese — face new tough European Union rules meant to “open the gates to the internet” by curbing the market dominance and abuses of Big Tech.

Newsom seeks to shape future of AI with executive order

Over the next several months, the Golden State will examine different aspects of AI and how it could impact Californians.

The ChatGPT app is seen on an iPhone in New York on May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Courts & the law

Trump liable for denying writer E. Jean Carroll’s rape accusation, judge rules

A jury’s verdict finding Donald Trump liable for sexual abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll controls in the defamation case at issue, the judge determined.

Heralded winemaker sues Napa County over water wells

Napa County denied Jayson Woodbridge water well permits for four of his vineyards.

Planet in peril

Hot like never before: Planet endures warmest season on record

The past three months were the warmest ever recorded globally, according to the EU's climate change service. For the Northern Hemisphere, it's meant a summer marked by heat waves, wildfires and melting ice.