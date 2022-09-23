Top 8 today

National
Federal Reserve freaks out markets as Wall Street tests new lows
The rout on Wall Street continued this week as the Federal Reserve’s further hawkishness has investors worried the central bank has no plans to back off its rate hikes.
Supreme Court set to start new term with more opportunities to overturn precedent
The Supreme Court will embark on its new term with public approval at an all-time low and questions of legitimacy dominating headlines. As the country contends with the fallout from blockbuster rulings upending years of precedent, the justices are preparing to put more long-established rulings on the chopping block.
Justice Department gears up for Oath Keepers’ seditious conspiracy trial
Prosecutors are gearing up for one of the biggest Capitol riot trials yet as five members of the right-wing extremist Oath Keepers group are set to go before a jury next week on seditious conspiracy charges tied to an alleged plan to oppose by force the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021.
Regional
Supreme Court allows Alabama to execute inmate after overturning lower court pause
In a divided ruling late Thursday night, the Supreme Court said Alabama could move forward with the execution of Alan Eugene Miller despite a pending legal battle over his method of execution.
Feds lobby Ninth Circuit to dissolve Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club’s trademark logo
The federal government asked a Ninth Circuit panel on Friday to dissolve the rights of the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club to enforce their trademark of their logo, typically worn on patches sewn on jackets and vests of their members.
International
Russia holds referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine
People living in four Ukrainian regions mostly under the control of Russian troops began voting on Friday in annexation referendums deemed a sham by Western powers and Kyiv.
Catholics outnumber Protestants for first time in Northern Ireland
Census results released on Thursday in the United Kingdom have revealed that Northern Ireland’s Catholic population now outnumbers the Protestant community for the first time in the country’s 101-year history.
Italy votes and a shocker’s coming: Leader of ‘post-fascist’ party set to win
Italian voters on Sunday are poised to deliver a profound and disorienting shock to the European Union by throwing their support behind Giorgia Meloni, a far-right firebrand who leads a “post-fascist” nationalist party called the Brothers of Italy.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.