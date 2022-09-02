Top 8 today

National
US labor market cools slightly, adding 315,000 jobs
The U.S. economy gained 315,000 jobs in August while the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.7%, according to a Labor Department report released Friday.
Markets falter, then recover, then falter again with slowing jobs data
The tail end of August proved to be just as poor for Wall Street as the start of the month, and September has begun with little improvement despite a good jobs report that should have turned the tide.
FBI inventory of Trump’s office details empty folders marked classified
Empty folders with classified banners and more than 10,000 government records were among the records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence last month, according to records unsealed on Friday.
Jan. 6 rioter charged with fighting Guardsmen takes plea deal
Getting the more serious charges against him dropped in the process, a 29-year-old Illinois man who was recorded in a TikTok video fighting National Guardsmen during last year’s Capitol riot pleaded guilty on Friday to civil disorder.
Regional
EPA’s Long Island waste site gets appellate OK
An appeals court sided with a federal plan to build a waste-disposal site on the Long Island Sound, thwarting efforts to stop the project brought by New York state and the town set to host the site.
Maryland Elections Board makes emergency push for early vote count
Saying it can prevent “unwarranted suspicion and mistrust in Maryland’s electoral process,” the Maryland Board of Elections filed an emergency petition Friday for permission to begin counting mail-in ballots on October 1 instead of after Election Day as currently mandated.
International
Finland bans fast-track tourist visas for Russians
Finland got permission from EU leaders to curb visas for Russian travelers, who have used the country as a transit point to access the rest of Europe since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
Norway measures record summer heat in Arctic archipelago
The chain of islands known as Svalbard went through its warmest summer on record this year, causing 44 billion tons of meltwater to run into the ocean.
