Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. economy gained 315,000 jobs while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%; A federal judge unsealed files providing greater detail into the records seized last month from Mar-a-Lago; Finland got permission from EU leaders to curb visas for Russian travelers, and more.

National

US labor market cools slightly, adding 315,000 jobs

The U.S. economy gained 315,000 jobs in August while the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.7%, according to a Labor Department report released Friday.

Construction workers unload sheet rock at a residential and commercial building under construction on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Markets falter, then recover, then falter again with slowing jobs data

The tail end of August proved to be just as poor for Wall Street as the start of the month, and September has begun with little improvement despite a good jobs report that should have turned the tide.

Traders work on the floor, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (David L. Nemec/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

FBI inventory of Trump’s office details empty folders marked classified

Empty folders with classified banners and more than 10,000 government records were among the records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence last month, according to records unsealed on Friday.

A page from a FBI property list of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and made public by the Department of Justice, are photographed Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. FBI agents who searched the home found empty folders marked with classified banners. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of the 33 boxes taken during the Aug. 8 search. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Jan. 6 rioter charged with fighting Guardsmen takes plea deal

Getting the more serious charges against him dropped in the process, a 29-year-old Illinois man who was recorded in a TikTok video fighting National Guardsmen during last year’s Capitol riot pleaded guilty on Friday to civil disorder.

The U.S. government says this photo shows Mathew Capsel at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (DOJ photo via Courthouse News)

Regional

EPA’s Long Island waste site gets appellate OK

An appeals court sided with a federal plan to build a waste-disposal site on the Long Island Sound, thwarting efforts to stop the project brought by New York state and the town set to host the site.

Richard Sawyer Jr. pilots his lobster boat in foggy weather on Long Island Sound off Groton, Conn., on May 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maryland Elections Board makes emergency push for early vote count

Saying it can prevent “unwarranted suspicion and mistrust in Maryland’s electoral process,” the Maryland Board of Elections filed an emergency petition Friday for permission to begin counting mail-in ballots on October 1 instead of after Election Day as currently mandated.

Annie Williams, right, stands in line to vote at one of six in-person voting centers in Baltimore on June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

International

Finland bans fast-track tourist visas for Russians

Finland got permission from EU leaders to curb visas for Russian travelers, who have used the country as a transit point to access the rest of Europe since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

This March 2020 file photo shows incoming traffic at the Nuijamaa border station in Lappeenranta, Finland. (Lauri Heino/Lehtikuva via AP, File)

Norway measures record summer heat in Arctic archipelago

The chain of islands known as Svalbard went through its warmest summer on record this year, causing 44 billion tons of meltwater to run into the ocean.