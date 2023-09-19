Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes more Jan. 6 riot coverage, United Nations General Assembly speeches, details of two lawsuits filed against the city of Sacramento over its handling of the homelessness crisis, and more.

National

House GOP drills down on Jan. 6 security failures

Grilling the former U.S. Capitol Police chief, Republicans framed the response to the Capitol riot as hampered by political machinations, while Democrats heaped blame on former President Donald Trump.

Former Marine charged for participation in Capitol riot

Ray Epps filed a defamation suit against Fox News in July for spreading the conspiracy theory that has led to death threats and forced him and his wife to move.

Trump supporters rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. (John Minchillo/AP)

Courts & the law

Kentucky Dems fight gerrymandered election maps at commonwealth’s high court

A state court found Kentucky's election maps are gerrymandered in favor of Republicans — but the commonwealth's constitution offers no mechanism to correct them.

Ukraine turns Putin’s rhetoric back on Russia in second day of hearings in genocide case

“Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years,” the Russian president said in a televised address the day after launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, explaining why he had started the so-called special military operation.

Sacramento DA sues city over homelessness

California's capital city saw two lawsuits filed Tuesday over its handling of the homelessness crisis.

A homeless encampment in Sacramento, near Broadway and X Street. (Sacramento County District Attorney's Office via Courthouse News)

Injured Standing Rock protesters press 8th Circuit to revive suit

Attorneys for protesters said the use of "less-lethal" munitions and firehoses in subfreezing temperatures was unnecessarily brutal despite a federal judge's ruling otherwise.

At the United Nations

Zelenskyy: World leaders must ‘act united’ to defeat Russia

As Ukraine's president pleaded with the United Nations to continue supporting his country's fight against Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden sought to rally allies.

Biden urges confidence in international organizations in UN address

The president spoke to the United Nations General Assembly, calling for support of Ukraine, tackling climate change and partnering on humanitarian needs.