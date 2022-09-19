Top 8 today

National
Biden quietly making a radical shift in opioid policy
In dealing with the opioid crisis, the Biden administration is quietly embracing “harm reduction” — a controversial approach that could save thousands of lives but create a political firestorm because it appears to be giving up and accepting illegal drug use as normal.
Regional
Eighth Circuit revives Courthouse News bid for quick access to Missouri cases
A lawsuit by Courthouse News to force Missouri courts to provide quicker access to civil complaints was revived Monday by the Eighth Circuit, which said the court system’s foot-dragging might violate the First Amendment.
Medical sterilization firm ordered to pay breast cancer survivor $363 million
A Cook County jury on Monday ordered medical technology firm Sterigenics, its parent company Sotera Health and food manufacturer Griffith Foods International to pay $363 million to an Illinois breast cancer survivor.
International
Queen Elizabeth burial brings post-war British imperial era to an end
Queen Elizabeth II was buried with great pomp and ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday, bringing to an end an era that she helped define following World War II as she oversaw the fading of the world's largest empire in history.
Bread prices hit all-time high in EU as war disrupts food supply
Prices for many food staples in the European Union have spiked in recent months, with bread reaching its highest price ever.
Iran calls US asset seizure part of destabilization strategy
In opening arguments before the United Nations' high court Monday, Tehran slammed the United States for confiscating some $2 billion in state assets in what it called an effort to force a regime change.
Science
Researchers use acoustic waves to locate meteoroids on Mars
In a study published Monday in Nature Geoscience, researchers including University of Toulouse professor Raphael Garcia and Dr. Ingrid Dauber of Brown University analyzed seismometer data from NASA’s InSight lander and calculated the location of four meteor impact events by having their instruments listen for seismic waves.
New research shows the lasting devastation of wildfires
A study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found shocking effects from wildfires as the season turns, proving that rampant summer burns go beyond havoc on habitats.
