Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Queen Elizabeth II was buried with great pomp and ceremony at Windsor Castle; A lawsuit by Courthouse News to force Missouri courts to provide quicker access to civil complaints was revived by the Eighth Circuit; The Biden administration is quietly embracing a controversial approach to dealing with the opioid crisis, and more.

National

Biden quietly making a radical shift in opioid policy

In dealing with the opioid crisis, the Biden administration is quietly embracing “harm reduction” — a controversial approach that could save thousands of lives but create a political firestorm because it appears to be giving up and accepting illegal drug use as normal.

Medications slated for destruction are shown in a locked storage area of the police department in Barberton, Ohio, on Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Regional

Eighth Circuit revives Courthouse News bid for quick access to Missouri cases

A lawsuit by Courthouse News to force Missouri courts to provide quicker access to civil complaints was revived Monday by the Eighth Circuit, which said the court system’s foot-dragging might violate the First Amendment.

(Art by Carlos Ayala/Courthouse News)

Medical sterilization firm ordered to pay breast cancer survivor $363 million

A Cook County jury on Monday ordered medical technology firm Sterigenics, its parent company Sotera Health and food manufacturer Griffith Foods International to pay $363 million to an Illinois breast cancer survivor.

(Image by Dominik Karch from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

International

Queen Elizabeth burial brings post-war British imperial era to an end

Queen Elizabeth II was buried with great pomp and ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday, bringing to an end an era that she helped define following World War II as she oversaw the fading of the world's largest empire in history.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall in London on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

Bread prices hit all-time high in EU as war disrupts food supply

Prices for many food staples in the European Union have spiked in recent months, with bread reaching its highest price ever.

This graph shows the average rate of change in bread prices in EU countries since August 2021. (Eurostat via Courthouse News)

Iran calls US asset seizure part of destabilization strategy

In opening arguments before the United Nations' high court Monday, Tehran slammed the United States for confiscating some $2 billion in state assets in what it called an effort to force a regime change.

A view of the International Court of Justice courtroom during opening arguments of Iran v. United States on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (International Court of Justice via Courthouse News)

Science

Researchers use acoustic waves to locate meteoroids on Mars

In a study published Monday in Nature Geoscience, researchers including University of Toulouse professor Raphael Garcia and Dr. Ingrid Dauber of Brown University analyzed seismometer data from NASA’s InSight lander and calculated the location of four meteor impact events by having their instruments listen for seismic waves.

A computer generated astroid flying through space.

New research shows the lasting devastation of wildfires

A study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found shocking effects from wildfires as the season turns, proving that rampant summer burns go beyond havoc on habitats.