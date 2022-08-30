Top 8 today

National
As precedent on US territories draws criticism, feds want high court to stay hands off
In a move certain to rile progressives in the base, the Biden administration urged the Supreme Court this week to pass on the opportunity to overrule a series of early 20th century decisions widely denounced as racist.
‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers
President Joe Biden made a stop in election battleground country Tuesday to rally votes for the Democratic side of the ticket in the upcoming midterms, questioning the lack of bipartisan support for his crime-prevention plan.
Fake reviews, scam listings put Roomster app under regulatory fire
Accusing the apartment-hunting app Roomster of pulling a bait-and-switch on its users, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and six states brought a federal complaint Tuesday that describes an inventory of fake listings and charges to access them.
Regional
Mississippi governor declares emergency as Jackson water system fails
An ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s largest city escalated late Monday when Governor Tate Reeves announced that equipment failures and lack of staffing at a treatment plant have essentially rendered Jackson's water system inoperable.
Prosecution rests in R. Kelly Chicago federal trial
Federal prosecutors in Chicago rested their case against 55-year-old former R&B star R. Kelly on Tuesday, less than halfway through the trial's third week.
International
EU energy crisis intensifies with no end in sight for Ukraine war
With the war in Ukraine intensifying and the colder months approaching, European politicians are scrambling to deal with the shock of an energy crisis that threatens to only get worse and plunge Europe into an extremely harsh winter.
‘Until we find them’: Families of victims of enforced disappearance march in Mexico City
For families of people who have been forcibly disappeared in Mexico, the United Nations' commemoration of such victims was a painful day. But also one of hope, as they looked to each other to find the strength and support denied them by their government.
European rights court slams Russian protest rules
Europe’s top rights court on Tuesday sided with a woman who wore a knitted balaclava to a protest, calling Moscow’s enforcement of face covering rules part of a campaign to scare the opposition.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.