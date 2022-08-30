Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including European politicians are scrambling to deal with the shock of an energy crisis that threatens to only get worse; President Biden made a stop in election battleground country to rally votes for Democrats in the upcoming midterms; Federal prosecutors in Chicago rested their case against former R&B star R. Kelly, and more.

National

As precedent on US territories draws criticism, feds want high court to stay hands off

In a move certain to rile progressives in the base, the Biden administration urged the Supreme Court this week to pass on the opportunity to overrule a series of early 20th century decisions widely denounced as racist.

John Fitisemanu, an American Samoan and the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the United States seeking full U.S. citizenship. In a case filed amid more than a century of legal limbo, a federal judge in Utah decided on Dec. 12, 2019, that people born in the territory of American Samoa should be recognized as U.S. citizens. (Katrina Keil Youd/Equally American via AP)

‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers

President Joe Biden made a stop in election battleground country Tuesday to rally votes for the Democratic side of the ticket in the upcoming midterms, questioning the lack of bipartisan support for his crime-prevention plan.

President Joe Biden speaks about gun and police reform at an August 30, 2022, rally hosted by Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. (Screenshot via Courthouse News.)

Fake reviews, scam listings put Roomster app under regulatory fire

Accusing the apartment-hunting app Roomster of pulling a bait-and-switch on its users, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and six states brought a federal complaint Tuesday that describes an inventory of fake listings and charges to access them.

In a federal complaint filed Aug. 30, 2022, the FTC says Roomster pays for fake reviews and is replete with phony listings. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Regional

Mississippi governor declares emergency as Jackson water system fails

An ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s largest city escalated late Monday when Governor Tate Reeves announced that equipment failures and lack of staffing at a treatment plant have essentially rendered Jackson's water system inoperable.

An SUV rests in floodwaters in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Prosecution rests in R. Kelly Chicago federal trial

Federal prosecutors in Chicago rested their case against 55-year-old former R&B star R. Kelly on Tuesday, less than halfway through the trial's third week.

In this courtroom sketch, a woman who goes by the pseudonym Jane, left, testifies in R. Kelly's trial in Chicago federal court on Aug. 19, 2022. (Cheryl Cook via AP)

International

EU energy crisis intensifies with no end in sight for Ukraine war

With the war in Ukraine intensifying and the colder months approaching, European politicians are scrambling to deal with the shock of an energy crisis that threatens to only get worse and plunge Europe into an extremely harsh winter.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack heavily damaged a building in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

‘Until we find them’: Families of victims of enforced disappearance march in Mexico City

For families of people who have been forcibly disappeared in Mexico, the United Nations' commemoration of such victims was a painful day. But also one of hope, as they looked to each other to find the strength and support denied them by their government.

An activist tidies up the missing persons signs at the anti-monument known as the Roundabout of the Disappeared in Mexico City on Aug. 30, 2022, the UN's International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

European rights court slams Russian protest rules

Europe’s top rights court on Tuesday sided with a woman who wore a knitted balaclava to a protest, calling Moscow’s enforcement of face covering rules part of a campaign to scare the opposition.