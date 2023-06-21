Top 8 today

National
Alito kicks up ethics questions with new undisclosed gifts from billionaire donors
Supreme Court ethics concerns swelled on Wednesday as new reporting revealed an unreported luxury vacation Justice Samuel Alito accepted from a billionaire GOP donor with business before the court.
Durham testimony on Trump-Russia probe sparks partisan firestorm
Partisan tensions flared Wednesday morning as lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee grilled the lead investigator in a probe of the Justice Department's motivations in investigating former President Donald Trump.
Grasping at access to Afghanistan docs, GOP digs in on subpoena threat
Having already dodged one subpoena threat from House Republicans, Secretary of State Antony Blinken already faces another one concerning documents related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
FTC accuses Amazon of unknowingly enrolling customers in Prime
The Federal Trade Commission hit Amazon.com with an 87-page federal complaint Wednesday, alleging the tech giant enrolls customers in its paid Prime program without consent and then purposefully makes it difficult to cancel subscriptions.
Regional
Southern California man found guilty of smuggling ancient Roman mosaic into US
A Southern California man was convicted Wednesday of smuggling an ancient Roman mosaic that federal prosecutors believe was looted from war-torn Syria into the U.S.
Chief justice tells Colorado courts to hold post-pandemic trials in person
Colorado courts should keep their web cameras at the ready, following the chief justice’s signing of a virtual proceedings policy that allows continued use of technology to facilitate hearings while mandating trials be held in person.
Minnesota high court gives go-ahead to challenge of mine permit
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated a challenge to the NorthMet mining project’s air emissions permit Wednesday, raising yet another hurdle for advocates of the controversial copper-nickel mining project in northern Minnesota.
Science
Mysterious Neanderthal cave engravings offer new glimpse into origins of art
The oldest known Neanderthal engravings in the world have been found on the walls of a cave in Central France, researchers said on Wednesday.
