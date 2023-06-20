Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failing to file and pay federal income taxes on time; A federal judge set an Aug. 14 trial date for Donald Trump’s classified documents case; A Montana judge heard closing arguments in a landmark climate change trial, and more.

National

Hunter Biden to plead guilty on federal tax charges

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to two counts of failing to file and pay federal income taxes on time in 2017 and 2018.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Gannett sues to loosen Google’s grip on digital ad market

The country's largest news media publisher filed suit Tuesday against Google, claiming the global technology company has monopolized online advertising technology.

The Google logo is displayed at their offices on Nov. 1, 2018, in Granary Square, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Trial in Trump classified documents case tentatively set for August

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump set an Aug. 14 trial date for the former president on charges related to his handling of classified government documents after his single term in office.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention in Columbus, Ga., on June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Regional

Colorado look-back law on child sex abuse struck down as unconstitutional

A law meant to widen the window for victims of child sex abuse to sue their perpetrators violates constitutional protection in Colorado against retrospective legislation, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday.

The Colorado Supreme Court. (Chris Marshall/Courthouse News)

Youth-led climate change trial in Montana ends

A Montana judge heard closing arguments Tuesday in a landmark climate change trial against the state, concluding a shorter-than-expected bench trial that lasted seven days.

Montana climate change trial plaintiffs Claire and Georgi, along with attorney Mat dos Santos, walk toward the Lewis and Clark County courthouse on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by Robin Loznak, courtesy of Our Children's Trust)

Competency of Davis stabbing suspect comes into question as trial is set

Admitting that he fatally stabbed two people and injured a third in a series of attacks at the University of California, Davis, Carlos Dominguez apologized in court on Tuesday and said he was guilty.

A sign identifies the Yolo County Superior Court in Yolo, Calif., on June 20, 2023. (Alan Riquelmy/Courthouse News Service)

International

Greek coast guard under scrutiny for migrant boat disaster

Greece's coast guard and its conservative government's tough-on-migrant policies are coming under scrutiny for actions that may have led to the drowning of hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers off the coast of the Peloponnese peninsula.

A group of men wait at the turnstiles at a migrant camp in Malakasa, north of Athens, on June 19, 2023, where they will speak with survivors, mostly from Pakistan, of a deadly migrant boat sinking. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Science

Watch and learn: Scientists teach robots how to do chores by having them view videos

Two different robots learned more than 10 tasks after they were shown videos of humans doing them, new research shows.