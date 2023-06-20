Top 8 today

National
Hunter Biden to plead guilty on federal tax charges
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to two counts of failing to file and pay federal income taxes on time in 2017 and 2018.
Gannett sues to loosen Google’s grip on digital ad market
The country's largest news media publisher filed suit Tuesday against Google, claiming the global technology company has monopolized online advertising technology.
Trial in Trump classified documents case tentatively set for August
A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump set an Aug. 14 trial date for the former president on charges related to his handling of classified government documents after his single term in office.
Regional
Colorado look-back law on child sex abuse struck down as unconstitutional
A law meant to widen the window for victims of child sex abuse to sue their perpetrators violates constitutional protection in Colorado against retrospective legislation, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday.
Youth-led climate change trial in Montana ends
A Montana judge heard closing arguments Tuesday in a landmark climate change trial against the state, concluding a shorter-than-expected bench trial that lasted seven days.
Competency of Davis stabbing suspect comes into question as trial is set
Admitting that he fatally stabbed two people and injured a third in a series of attacks at the University of California, Davis, Carlos Dominguez apologized in court on Tuesday and said he was guilty.
International
Greek coast guard under scrutiny for migrant boat disaster
Greece's coast guard and its conservative government's tough-on-migrant policies are coming under scrutiny for actions that may have led to the drowning of hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers off the coast of the Peloponnese peninsula.
Science
Watch and learn: Scientists teach robots how to do chores by having them view videos
Two different robots learned more than 10 tasks after they were shown videos of humans doing them, new research shows.
