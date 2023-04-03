Top 8 today

National
Donald Trump en route to surrender on New York criminal charges
In a historic moment and unprecedented first for any U.S. president, Donald Trump is expected to voluntarily surrender to New York City prosecutors for his arraignment on criminal charges Tuesday morning at the Manhattan criminal courthouse.
High court splits on death row appeal where testimony was withheld
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was joined in dissent Monday by her liberal colleagues as the Supreme Court shut the door on an alleged constitutional violation out of Louisiana.
Regional
Florida defamation bills head to committee encircled by conservative, free press critics
Longstanding protections for journalists are inching toward a pressure point as two bills move through the Florida Legislature, appearing to tee up a challenge of Supreme Court precedent considered by media figures across party lines as the backbone for their very existence.
Virginia teacher shot by first-grader sues school officials for $40M
Abigail Zwerner, the Virginia teacher who suffered critical injuries after being shot by her first-grade student in January, is seeking $40 million from school administrators who she claims failed to heed multiple warnings about the armed child.
International
War crimes trial of ex-Kosovo president kicks off in The Hague
Joining a small club of former heads of state to face international justice, Kosovo's former president Hashim Thaçi reiterated his innocence as his trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity started on Monday.
Finland’s left-wing star Sanna Marin defeated by right at ballot box
Sanna Marin, Finland's center-left millennial prime minister who became an international star during a tenure that saw her push Finland toward NATO, was ousted from power on Sunday after voters rallied behind right-wing political forces.
Science
‘Hellish’ exoplanet may have magnetic field, like Earth
Scientists don't know whether magnetic fields are the norm for Earth-sized exoplanets. The uninhabitable YZ Ceti b may hold answers.
Op-ed
Super Brain
New software that is the tech topic du jour is commonly described as “powerful.” It is part of a slow progression of change now reaching into the domain of professionals.
